Nick Cannon Managed To See All 12 Of His Kids For Easter! Whew!

Nick Cannon is juggling a lot of eggs in his basket! Literally!

The Wild ‘n Out host sure had his work cut out for him this Easter… But that’s what happens when you have a dozen kids! Over the weekend, Nick shared several different sets of photos showing off how he managed to make the rounds to see all of his kids in honor of the holiday. And he was dressed up as the Easter bunny for a majority of the trips!

On Friday, he posted pics with Bre Tiesi and their son Legendary Love, 1, as the trio adorably sat with an Easter bunny. Little Legendary sported a stylish blue Fendi outfit. See (below):

Then, on Saturday, the 43-year-old shared pics with twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. They visited St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside alongside Alyssa Scott and their daughter Halo Marie, 16 months, in honor of Zen’s Light Foundation. Nick and Alyssa sadly lost their son Zen to brain cancer at just five months old in 2021.

For this outing, Nick sported his bunny costume. See (below):

Then, on Sunday morning, Nick stopped by in full bunny garb to see his three kids with Brittany Bell, including Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1. Ch-ch-check out the adorable family pic (below):

Awww!

A little later, The Masked Singer host made it over to see daughter Onyx Ice, 18 months, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole. And he didn’t forget the Peter Cottontail costume! See the cute pics (below):

Finally, the busy poppa made it to finish the holiday festivities on Sunday with Abby De La Rosa and their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1. And momma Abby even dressed up in cute pink bunny ears to match Nick’s all-out costume! See (below):

Peter Cottontail hoppin’ down the baby momma trail! LOLz!

What a BUSY weekend for Nick! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Nick Cannon/Instagram & Revolt/YouTube]