King Charles Emerges For Easter Church Service In First Major Public Appearance Since Cancer Shocker!

King Charles III is resurfacing in honor of Easter.

On Sunday morning, the British Monarch made his first major public appearance since news broke last month that he was diagnosed with cancer. He stepped out alongside wife Queen Camilla as they headed into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the annual Easter Mattins Service. He sported a long coat, blue tie, and a white button-down shirt, while Camilla wore a green ensemble. See (below):

King Charles attends Easter church service in first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis https://t.co/nQqXIFp8SW pic.twitter.com/7kHKiddl9G — Page Six (@PageSix) March 31, 2024

So good to see him out and about amid his scary health battle! However, he’s apparently keeping celebrations to a minimum.

Multiple outlets reported that based on the recommendations of his doctor, the 75-year-old and his wife sat separately from the rest of the church crowd in an effort to reduce the risk of infections. That’s the last thing he needs right now! And neither he nor Camilla are set to attend a reception or to even host a private lunch either, as reportedly ordered by his doc.

Well, it’s just good to see him out at all. He was joined at the service by his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the disgraced Prince Andrew, as well as Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Not in attendance, though, was Princess Catherine or Prince William.

As earlier reports suggested, the Princess of Wales, who’s also suffering from cancer, decided to sit out public Easter celebrations in favor of a more private one at the Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

Thoughts on King Charles III appearance, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

