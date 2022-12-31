This Guy Caught His Wife Cheating After Hearing Her On The Baby Monitor!

Baby monitors are a great device to have to keep up with your little ones while they’re out of sight — but they can also be real tattletales…

UK resident Marek Fecko had the shock of a lifetime when he caught his wife cheating on him through the use of their child’s baby monitor back in October. The husband had been expecting her infidelity for a while but stayed quiet for five months in hopes he could find some proof of the situation. And according to legal documents obtained by The Mirror this week, he found exactly what he had been looking for.

Related: Student Arrested For University Of Idaho Murders Asked WHAT?!

It’s uncertain why Fecko was looking at the baby monitor’s app when he was at work, maybe just checking up on his little one. But what is for sure is when he heard his wife on the audio he rushed home from work to “catch” her. His spouse had turned the camera away from view of the room, but she made the mistake of leaving the microphone on so her husband heard everything that was going on.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said in Carlisle Crown Court this month when Fecko returned home from work, he caught his wife in flagrante delicto with another man. Marek grabbed a knife and chased the man out of the house. Even more shockingly — the fleeing lover in question was his own coworker! Evans explained:

“That affair was with a former work colleague of Mr Fecko. At the time of the offences, October 31, the affair had been going on for five and a half months. Mr Fecko and his wife had stayed together, even though he became aware of the affair from messages on his wife’s phone.”

Explaining the situation, Evans continued:

“It was connected by way of sound and vision to Mr Fecko’s phone. Within a short time of him leaving the house, his wife and [her lover] were in the marital bedroom. She’d turned the baby monitor towards the wall. But she didn’t turn off the sound. Therefore the goings on in the marital bedroom were broadcast to Mr Fecko’s phone.”

The baby monitor continued to record everything — including what happened when Marek got home. A snippet of the 42-year-old shouting “Where is he?” and “I’ll kill you!” at his coworker could be heard on the audio that played for the court. So messy!

Defending Fecko was Judith McCollough, who tried to garner sympathy by pointing out he’d left Slovakia 12 years ago and moved to Cumbria after his first marriage crumbled:

“He decided to seek new opportunities and hoped for a better life. While this was not acceptable, it was a very human reaction to a significant degree of provocation. He will never be before the court again.”

Judge Nicholas Barker did indeed seem to sympathize, telling the scorned husband:

“Quite what response [his wife and her lover] anticipated they would receive from you is open to question. But of course you would be upset and angry at this act of infidelity; after all, you had been married for 11 years and had a family together. [The victim] had been a work colleague of yours.”

The judge imposed an 18-month order with 120 hours of community service. And — surprise, surprise — the wife’s lover and Fecko no longer work together! Probably best for all involved…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? What’s the craziest way YOU’VE caught someone cheating?? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via SNL/YouTube]