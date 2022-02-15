Man Found Dismembering Ex-Girlfriend's Dead Body After Neighbor Called Cops About Domestic Dispute

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Police in Pennsylvania reportedly walked in on a 32-year-old man who was allegedly in the middle of dismembering his dead ex-girlfriend last week, according to an arrest affidavit about the shocking case.

Nicholas Scurria (pictured in the mugshot, above) has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, weapons offenses, and abuse of a corpse in connection with a woman’s killing in Delaware County, Pennsylvania late last week.

Cops claim Scurria was allegedly caught in the act of dismembering his ex-girlfriend following some type of domestic dispute at an apartment in the city of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

According to the arrest report, police were alerted to a potential domestic disturbance at the apartment at around 4:45 a.m. local time last Friday. Multiple neighbors called 9-1-1 at the time to report loud noises coming from the residence. Per the arrest affidavit obtained by People, one neighbor reported (below):

“[The neighbor] woke up to loud screaming in the neighboring apartment and also heard banging. It became quiet and [they] heard sawing-like sounds and the gathering or shifting of plastic materials.”

Oh, no…

Dispatchers immediately sent officers to the apartment, where they discovered a horrific scene. The affidavit states (below):

“[Officers] walked around the apartment to the north side and observed from outside the bedroom window a white male … seated on a mattress … cutting/sawing a female victim’s left leg with a machete.”

Cops also reportedly observed that the victim’s head “had been removed from her body.”

WTF?!?!

Police immediately entered the apartment and arrested Scurria. Upon being taken into custody, he allegedly “made unsolicited statements” to officers, including repeatedly telling them that “she tried to cut my balls off.”

The police report further alleges that Scurria explained more about what led to the incident:

“The defendant stated that during the argument, he knocked the victim unconscious after repeatedly striking her in the head. The defendant admitted he attempted to get rid of the evidence by dismembering various parts of the victim’s body.”

Just horrific.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer released a statement about the arrest to the media. Calling the murder “a sad reminder of the threat that many women face on a daily basis,” the DA said:

“Preliminary indications are that the victim and the defendant formerly had a romantic relationship and were — at the time of the murder — sharing a residence. Based on the defendant’s statements at the time of his arrest, in response to what the defendant perceived as a threat to his masculinity, he brutally killed — and then dismembered — his victim. His actions were cowardly as well as evil, and he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We must continue to look for ways to support women against the danger of domestic violence.”

So, so awful.

Here is more on the ongoing investigation, from ABC Philadelphia (below):

We are sending our condolences to that poor woman’s family, friends, and loved ones.

What a sick, awful situation.

R.I.P.

[Image via ABC Philadelphia/YouTube/Clifton Heights Police]