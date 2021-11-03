Father Abducts & Kills Daughter's Teen Boyfriend For Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking, Police Say

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Washington state father has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring.

In a press conference on Monday, police said Andrew Sorensen’s remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane last month. The girl’s father, John Eisenman (above), was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said the 60-year-old learned in October 2020 that his teenage daughter, whose age is unclear, had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area. Miraculously, Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane that same month. But John’s heroic actions stopped there: after he “obtained information” that the 19-year-old was responsible for her abduction, the release claimed, he planned his revenge.

Having learned that Andrew was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, John drove there and waited for the teen to arrive. Once the alleged sex trafficker arrived, Eisenman allegedly tied him up and put him in the trunk of a vehicle, before hitting Andrew in the head with a cinder block and stabbing him repeatedly.

The release explained:

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death. After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

Investigators believe the victim was killed in November 2020. Police said the vehicle stayed in the secluded area until last month when a person drove it to Spokane and left it on East Everett Avenue.

Eventually, people started to rummage through the abandoned car, and the remains were found. Those people were the boyfriend of local resident Amber Hellmann, along with his friend, who were working outside when they noticed the car had been left on their street for a while.

She told NBC affiliate KHQ-TV of Spokane:

“They were just looking around and for some reason, they decided to look in the trunk and all I hear is, ‘there’s a body.'”

The report stated that Eisenman admitted under questioning to confronting Sorensen last November and killing him. Authorities don’t believe the person who moved the car knew about the body in the trunk.

