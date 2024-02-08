Police Say Indiana Man Murdered His Girlfriend -- Over How To Chop Onions?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Indiana man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly killing his girlfriend… over her onion-chopping technique?!

Charles Michael Calvert was taken into custody on a murder charge on Saturday after some sort of domestic dispute went down between him and his girlfriend Marcia Linsky, which resulted in her stabbing. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by 21Alive, Charles claimed the killing was in self defense after Marcia allegedly lunged at him with a knife in their home in the town of Grabill. He said the two “were having an argument” and were both “holding a knife” when Marcia allegedly came at him with the blade — because he was cutting onions but “wasn’t doing it correctly,” according to the affidavit. He said because of that, he “became defensive.”

WTF.

Charles called the police at around 8:30 p.m. and when they arrived, found Marcia face down in the kitchen with knife wounds to the head and neck. Officers said:

“The kitchen appeared disheveled with a broken crockpot, some bloody kitchen knives, and food items scattered around like there had been a struggle.”

What a gruesome sight…

However, while the scene may have looked roughed up, officers pointed out that it also appeared to be somewhat “staged.” The Allen County Police and a deputy coroner “felt the knives on the floor appeared to be staged as they appeared to be placed next to the victim’s body neatly, the larger serrated knife was covered in blood and the other knife appeared to be relatively clean.” Weird… They also “observed an onion peel in the garbage but did not observe a chopped up onion anywhere in the kitchen.”

That’s suspicious considering the whole thing allegedly began over onions. And although Charles apparently “appeared to have dried up blood on his hands,” police think he may have cleaned up the crime scene before they arrived.

Marcia had been a prolific attorney in Allen County who formerly served as a magistrate. Following her death, Allen County Chief Public Defender Bill LeBrato told 21News:

“As good of an attorney as she was, she was ten times better of a person. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

It’s clear she was loved.

Charles is currently being held without bond at the Allen County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Do YOU believe his story? Our hearts are with Marcia’s loved ones during this awful time. Rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via Allen County Jail/Marcia Linsky/Facebook]