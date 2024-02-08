Prince Harry 'Really Wants' To Fix Relationship With King Charles Amid Cancer Battle, BUT...

Prince Harry is determined to reconcile with his father King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis — though you wouldn’t exactly guess that after his 24-hour visit to London!

The 39-year-old made a mad dash to England this week after the monarch’s condition was announced to the world. It marked the first time they’d been face-to-face since September 2022! A pretty big deal. Although unfortunately, Charles was said to be “unhappy” about the impromptu visit and Harry left within hours of arriving. Oof!

None of that bodes well for a reconciliation — but not all hope is lost. The one good thing is that the 75-year-old supposedly wants to fix his relationship with his youngest son, and after all this time apart and with the reality of the medical issue sinking in, Harry does too!

A well-placed palace source told Page Six on Wednesday that Meghan Markle‘s husband is determined to get back in the good graces of his father, noting:

“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan.”

But it’s going to be an uphill battle. As mentioned, his visit with Charles and Queen Camilla was said to be around 30-45 minutes before the couple left for Sandringham, per reports. Interestingly, the outlet’s Sussex sources insisted the details of the meeting will be kept private. They didn’t say why, but it seems like it might be part of the “reconciliation plan.” Considering the father-son duo reportedly didn’t speak to each other at the King’s coronation (which is the last time they were in the same place), the fact that they even had a conversation this time is HUGE. And if Harry wants to prove that he can be trusted again, keeping the details a secret is a must!

Still, trust has to be earned — and not just with Charles (or with Prince William, for that matter). Buckingham Palace staffers have been nervous to have the Sussexes around or staying at the regal building out of fear they’d take pics or record footage there, insiders claimed. After their Netflix doc, nobody wants to give them that kinda access, which is probably why Harry reportedly had to stay in a hotel (presumably SoHo House, his go-to spot) while in town! Just one more sign that he has a long way to go until he’s forgiven.

Despite the super fast visit and not being welcomed as he once would’ve been, a royal insider suggested the father of two “would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute.” Well, that’s good, at least. And for the record, the Times of London claimed the family meeting was kept short as His Majesty was recovering from a medical procedure on Monday. He just began cancer treatment, which is likely taking a toll on his body, though the King and Queen are “coping magnificently” despite the ordeal.

So, the swiftness of the family’s interactions might not have been based solely on the feud. Though we’re sure it played a part! Regardless, it’s good to see Harry taking some steps to try to make things right. Fingers crossed it’ll work! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

