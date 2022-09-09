Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing Girlfriend's Parents Over Social Distancing

Per reports, a 21-year-old Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend’s parents over disputes about social distancing.

In March of 2020, Dr. Beth Potter, a physician at University of Wisconsin, and her husband, Robin Carre, kicked their daughter Miriam and her boyfriend Khari Sanford out of their home and moved them into a rental. This took place at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and Dr. Potter was at-risk of serious complications from the virus due to medication and illnesses — her supervisors told her at the time social distancing was necessary for her to stay healthy.

An argument broke out between the parents and their daughter when she and her boyfriend were kicked out, however, because allegedly they weren’t following and didn’t agree with social distancing mandates. This was of course a big threat to Beth. The parents offered to pay for the rental home until the young couple was able to find an apartment, but tensions only rose. According to what a close friend told investigators, Miriam told her mother some horrible things while “clearly frustrated”:

“You don’t care about me. You don’t talk to me.”

Sadly, the spouses wouldn’t be seen alive by their daughter again after the argument…

On March 31, 2020, Beth and Robin were found inside a ditch outside of the UW arboretum suffering gunshot wounds to the backs of their heads. Carre was still alive at the time, but his wife was dead at the scene. He unfortunately passed later at the hospital. So, so sad.

According to a close friend, Khari was a big suspect for the murders as he apparently admitted he did it! His accomplice was another teenager by the name of Ali’jah Larrue — who drove the car. The then 18-year-old came to the anonymous friend’s home to make a call to Larrue. During this phone call, he reportedly seemed “excited and frantic” as he realized one of the victims was still alive at the hospital before admitting he had shot two people “in the back of the head” at the arboretum:

“I swear I hit them, how did they survive?”

But was it actually because of the social distancing arguments? A student from Madison West High School in Wisconsin, which Sanford attended at the time, allege they overheard the teen and a friend discussing how many “bands” his girlfriend’s parents had — in case you aren’t familiar with the lingo, they were discussing how wealthy the family was. The student said it meant the couple had thousands of dollars “in cash” and he seemed interested.

Whatever the reason, the teens had clearly committed a disgusting crime…

When law enforcement began suspecting them of murder, they interviewed Miriam, and that’s when she reportedly tried to cover for them! She told investigators she was with her boyfriend the whole night. The truth would come to light though, as CCTV footage and GPS tracking on the getaway driver’s phone eventually connected the young man to the crime.

Covering up the murder of your own parents just because they wanted to stay safe during COVID!? Awful…

The now 21-year-olds were officially convicted in May 2022. Sanford has been declared guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, and his accomplice Larrue with two counts of felony murder and kidnapping as an underlying crime.

It took over two years, but justice is finally being served. According to online court records, on Wednesday, Ali’jah was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for time served and will be monitored after his release for 10 years. Khari is serving a much tougher sentence — life in prison without the possibility of parole. At only 21 he will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend’s parents. Miriam previously urged the court not to let him free as she states she “fears him.”

Such an awful crime! Still, some feel 21 is too young to be sentenced to life in prison. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/Channel 3000/News 3 Now]