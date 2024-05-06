Terrifying Moment Man Tries To Shoot Pastor Captured On Livestreamed Sermon!

This is the makings of a nightmare!

Pastor Glenn Germany was livestreaming his sermon on Facebook Watch Sunday — as he usually does for homebound parishioners every week. He was standing onstage at Jesus Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania when a shock rang through the sanctuary — a man walked up to the front of the stage and pulled out a gun! In the video, a man can be seen holding a pistol up and aiming it at Germany in the middle of his teachings, causing the Pastor to duck and run behind the pulpit!

Luckily, by what churchgoers are calling an act of God, the gun seemed to jam when the trigger was pulled. It didn’t fire at all! This gave Deacon Clarence McCallister just enough time to run up and overpower the gunman, wrestling him to the ground. Pastor Germany then runs back out and joins in on the struggle himself, retrieving the weapon from the man. Wild!

See the shocking video for yourself (below):

Pennsylvania State Police were able to arrest the suspect, identifying him as Bernard Junior Polite. They confirmed the gun “failed to discharge” which is likely what saved the Pastor’s life! The suspect has been charged with criminal attempt, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to People.

Horrifyingly, though, a life was still lost. When law enforcement searched Bernard’s home, they found the body of 56-year-old Derek Polite, who was reportedly fatally shot. No charges have been formally filed in relation to the body, however. The gunman is currently being held at Allegheny County Jail.

WTAE obtained a criminal complaint against Polite in which he reportedly revealed why he chose to try and shoot Germany, saying “God told him to do it”. The Pastor told the outlet:

“I’m thankful to God that I’m still here because he definitely pulled the trigger.”

He isn’t wrong. He’s probably only alive because of that unlikely jam. Apparently the guy did know how to use the weapon, considering his deceased family member at home. Germany said the hardest part was knowing his 14-year-old daughter was in the pews that day — and would have seen her father getting shot!

“I still had to be strong, because I had to be strong for her, but I couldn’t take it, and just seeing her, that’s the part that’s hard for me to digest.”

Still, the Pastor told the Today show he forgives the suspect:

“He said, ‘Look, spirits was in my mind. They got in my mind and they told me come in and shoot the pastor.’ He actually apologized to me. I told him, ‘I forgive you and I want you to know I love you.'”

Wow. It’s wonderful news no one in the church was harmed. Miraculous even! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Glenn Germany/Facebook]