Britney Spears Denies Having 'Breakdown' At Hotel -- Claims She Was 'Tricked' & 'Mistreated' With Bizarre New Video!

Britney Spears is continuing to hit back at reports she’s having a mental “breakdown”!

On Monday, the pop star took to her Instagram to share horseback riding footage seemingly from an excursion last week (you know, around the time she was busy making fun of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on social media). In the footage, Britney sounds super excited as she chats up a cowboy delivering her a hat and riding in a grassy field as a dog runs nearby.

The content was bizarrely posted alongside a heated rant about what really went down at that hotel incident last week! As Perezcious readers know, paramedics were called to a Los Angeles hotel when she and her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz were causing a scene. Supposedly they got loud and kicked out of a bar — then got so rowdy she hurt her ankle!

The Baby One More Time vocalist was photographed leaving the establishment with her security without the need for the waiting ambulance. In the pics, she’s covered in just a blanket — and it doesn’t look good, considering it’s right as sources were coming out of the woodwork to raise their concerns about Britney’s mental health and financial stability.

The Toxic singer has since clapped back at all the reports by insisting she merely sprained her ankle. However, it didn’t help she also suggested she’d been “set up” by her mother Lynne.

That’s pretty much still her version of the story — except she’s adding some key new details. The mother of two explained:

“I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s**t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery … fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!”

Treat herself? Well, we certainly hope it’s just sprained and nothing more — and she’ll be fine with bed rest.

That said, this post is giving off very strange vibes because of the happy-go-lucky content compared to the heated caption! See (below):

The Grammy winner’s foot has been seriously swollen, so it’s not shocking to hear she might need surgery. No fun, though! We hope it heals quickly!

As for the manipulation accusations? Damn! Sounds like she really thinks someone was out to get her by forcing her outside under false pretenses just to continue to feed this so-called “breakdown” narrative. But would they?? She’s out of her conservatorship, there’s no one in charge of her anymore. What good would this do anyone? Is someone really trying to get her back in??

What do y’all think? Are you buying that Britney might’ve been set up? Or do you think there’s real reason to worry? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]