Marc Anthony Reacts To Report That Claims Jennifer Lopez Misses Ex Alex Rodriguez!

Marc Anthony had something to say about a recent report about Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez!

Earlier this week, OK! Magazine published a report, claiming that the 46-year-old former baseball player believes that Lopez may have some second thoughts about their breakup. Yeah, right! According to the outlet, while their romantic relationship has ended, a source said the former couple is still hashing out the legal details about their joint business ventures:

“They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen. Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible. She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either.”

The insider then added:

“He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror.”

Seriously?! LOLz!!

OK! then shared the last quote from the article on their Instagram account, and it apparently caught the attention of the 52-year-old singer’s ex-husband Marc. As you know, the pair share two children together and have remained pretty close since their split. So he did not hold back his reaction to the line on Saturday, simply commenting with a bunch of laughing emojis. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Too funny!! Social media users immediately lost it in the comments section, saying:

“this is why I love Marc I am dying” “Lmaoo Not Marc out here laughing at this delusion too. im wheezing” “@marcanthony understood the assignment.” “savage!”

Of course, Lopez has (clearly) moved on and rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck. The duo reunited shortly after her breakup with Rodriguez in early 2021. Recently, the Selena actress has opened up about how happy she’s been over her second chance at love with the 49-year-old director, telling People about their “sacred” love:

“I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. We hold it sacred.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, she also divulged that they are in it for the long haul and don’t foresee calling it quits anytime soon:

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

To be honest, this report made us bust out laughing, too!! Reactions to Marc’s response? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

