Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Created A Music Video Filled With Throwback Bennifer Moments For Valentine’s Day!

Ben Affleck just gave Jennifer Lopez the best Valentine’s Day gift!

In her newsletter On The JLo, the 52-year-old singer revealed over the weekend that the 49-year-old boyfriend directed a music video to her song On My Way from her recently released movie Marry Me “as an early Valentine’s Day present.” She wrote:

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.”

Lopez then gushed:

“This seriously melted my heart.”

In the almost 4-minute-long footage, there was some clips from the actress’ original music video, which premiered back in December. The best part, though? Affleck incorporated some throwback moments from the original Bennifer era, namely when they shot Gigli and the Jenny From The Block music video. The clip also had a never-before-seen selfie from the couple, where Lopez kisses the actor on the cheek. He then captioned the final slide:

“My Valentine”

It’s truly romantic! Ch-ch-check out the sweet gift (below):

Swoon!!!

These two keep proving just how they are more in love than ever. In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Lopez opened up about having a second chance at love with the Argo star and how they’ve learned from their past mistakes:

“I would say we learned our lesson the first time. To hold it sacred. You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time. … There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

She continued:

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”

We cannot get over how sweet this present is! Reactions to the music video, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

