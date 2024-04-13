Jelly Roll Reveals He Has Lost Over 70 Pounds: ‘I Feel Really Good’

Jelly Roll is feeling himself right now!

Since the beginning of the year, the country music artist has been training to participate in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on May 7. He has put in a ton of work when it comes to training for the marathon. And now, he’s beginning to see some major results from his efforts!

In an interview published with People on Saturday, Jelly Roll revealed he has lost over 70 pounds! That is incredible! His workout routine? The 39-year-old singer explained:

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds. I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

So far, Jelly Roll is happy with the results! Even when the Need a Favor artist’s marathon is done, he plans to continue with his fitness journey! In fact, he plans to lose another 100 pounds. The musician said:

“I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Absolutely killing it, Jelly Roll! We are wishing him all the best as he continues his health journey! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

