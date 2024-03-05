Carly Pearce Blasts Fan Speculation Her Collab With Maren Morris' Ex Is Anything Shady!

Carly Pearce has no secret, sinister agenda — she’s just making new music.

On Monday, the country singer took to X (Twitter) to shut down rumors she’s taking a dig at Maren Morris by making a new song with her ex-husband. If you didn’t know, Carly and Ryan Hurd are set to release a duet cover of Tom Petty’s Breakdown for an upcoming tribute album.

Related: Fans Concerned For Taylor Swift After She Looked Sick During Singapore Show!

But social media user @christianIarson — co-founder of US Radio Updater — suggested the collab had some “shade” to it… Why? Maren filed for divorce from Ryan in October. Clearly some folks are speculating she’s taking sides? But Carly wholeheartedly disagrees. She responded to the post:

“Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond. Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist.”

Simple as that! She concluded:

“STOP making something out of nothing!”

The post Carly responded to also touched on how she unfollowed Maren last year after the newly divorced singer released The Tree — and left the country music industry. See (below):

Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond. Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist. STOP making something out of… — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 4, 2024

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via CMA Country Music Association/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]