Maria Conchita Alonso is an icon!

We are so happy she’s still making music!

Llename De Ti is not a “hit”, but it’s a great song that is soothing to your ears.

The sound takes us back to the late ’80s/early. Think Easy Listening. This could easily be a Kenny G recording – with vocals.

