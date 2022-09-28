Mariah Carey Doesn't Know Them! (Yes, This Is About EXACTLY Who You Think It Is!)

Mariah Carey doesn’t have time to follow Nick Cannon‘s fatherhood ventures any further than the co-parenting work they do with the two children they share!

Of course, the When You Believe singer is kind of a legend at delivering “I don’t know her” shade. Just ask Jennifer Lopez about that!! So regarding Nick’s seven million baby mommas, Mariah has apparently upped the ante! As in, those women do not even cross her mind! An insider spoke to Us Weekly about this dynamic, where the iconic songstress is uninvolved with the rest of the All That alum’s quickly-expanding family unit. In fact, she doesn’t even think about the other women sharing children with Nick!

The source explained:

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mommas. There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

OMG!

It’s giving “I don’t know her” vibes times a HUNDRED!

And honestly we kind of love it? The 53-year-old pop star knows where she stands as a mom to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. And she knows where she stands with her 41-year-old ex-husband as he goes off doing… whatever it is he’s been doing. With nine kids to his name and a tenth on the way, Nick seems busy outside of co-parenting with Carey. So why stress about his s**t when she’s got hers on lock?!

Still, this insider revealing there are “too many” women for Carey to keep up with is so shady — and so hilarious. The We Belong Together singer stays unbothered!! Although we wonder how Bre Tiesi, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, and Alyssa Scott feel about this. (Did we miss anybody there? Seriously. Mariah isn’t kidding!!)

Speaking of co-parenting, it sounds like that is going well for the A-list singer and the Wild’N Out alum. The insider explained the exes still communicate very well when it comes to raising their twins:

“They still co-parent really well together and have a great relationship as co-parents.”

Shade jokes aside, that’s really all that matters. Good for them!

And while Nick has recently suggested some regret for splitting from his now-former partner, the Fantasy singer appears to be doing just fine with Bryan Tanaka. Of course, Mariah and the backup dancer have dated since 2016. At this time, the insider notes they are “doing well,” and revealed they are “pretty inseparable.” Still, it sounds like marriage is not in the cards for Mariah:

“Mariah’s not in any rush to get married again. They’re happy the way they are. Their relationship has gotten stronger over time and the spark has been kept alive. … He worships [Carey] like the Queen she is.”

So she’s got a good thing going! And no time to track Nick’s other baby mommas! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

