Nick Cannon Bought Baby Momma Abby De La Rosa A New Home For Her & Their Twin Sons!

Nick Cannon just bought one of his baby mommas a very sweet gift!

On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa revealed on Instagram that the former The Nick Cannon Show host purchased her and their 1-year-old twin sons – Zion and Zillion– a brand-new home amid her pregnancy with their third child. Alongside a video of her baby boys walking through the house, she wrote in the caption:

“Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful – Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion”

The 31-year-old DJ also gave a shout-out to her mom for being “the best Grandma & Realtor” in the business. Aww! You can ch-ch-check out the touching moment HERE. In the comments section, Nick expressed to Abby that she was “more than welcome.” He then added:

“It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!”

While the momma-of-three did not show much of the house in the video, she later took to Instagram Stories to give fans a little peek into some of the other perks of the house. It appeared to show that the space included a generous backyard area complete with an inground pool. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wonder how the rest of Nick’s baby mommas feel about the new home? Will he also be giving them a new residence? We’ll have to see! Reactions to the present, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Abby De La Rosa/Instagram, GQ/YouTube]