Nick Cannon Says He Wants To Get Back Together With Mariah Carey!

Nick Cannon is once again trying to manifest a second chance at love with Mariah Carey!!

While appearing on a new episode of The Hot Tee Talk Show out on Tuesday, the rapper called Mariah his “fantasy love” — and revealed he’d go back to her in an INSTANT if the chance ever arose, saying:

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

Addressing his desire to get back together with the music icon, he continued:

“If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there.”

He then referenced the singer’s iconic 1995 song Always Be My Baby by cheering:

“Always be my baby! Don’t forget about us, we belong together!”

Wow!! Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below)!

We know he was half kidding there at the end, but this isn’t the first time he’s opened up about his feelings toward his ex-wife. So it’s really beginning to feel like he’s simping hard for his OG baby momma!!

As readers know, the couple were married from 2008 to 2016. They share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Since splitting, Nick has proven how much he hates monogamy by forming the most untraditional of families – welcoming seven kids (and two on the way) with five women. He shares Golden “Sagon,” 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, he welcomed his son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but the young boy sadly died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. He’s also expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi and at least one more baby with Abby.

Despite all these chances at love, he’s still hung up on the Queen of Christmas! Though who wouldn’t be? Y’all have seen her!

The former talk show host professed his love for the pop star on Valentine’s Day when he released a heartfelt track titled Alone. The track was described as “an ode to Mariah Carey” in a press release — and it even sampled her single Love Takes Time. Part of the lyrics read:

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

At least he realizes his “fantasy” romance is never gonna happen!! Mariah even made that clear herself — and fans couldn’t agree more, commenting on The Shade Room‘s post:

“Immediately no.” “9 baby mama’s sharpening their swords ” “Not wit all them kids” “too many kids late” “Mariah said she doesn’t know that man. “

LMFAO!! Sorry, bud! Also, no wonder none of the baby mommas are “in agreeance” — their patriarch is still openly pining after another woman. That’s got to have caused a weird power imbalance in the pack! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

