Nick Cannon's Estimated Child Support Total Is THROUGH THE ROOF! And 2 Baby Mommas Get More Than The Rest…

Woo! Nick Cannon better have some serious cash saved up because his baby-making habits are skyrocketing his child support!!

The Wild ‘N Out host has always preferred to be hush-hush about how much money he has, but when you’re an A-list celebrity popping out babies left and right, you’re gonna be responsible for child support whether you like it or not! With the addition of his NINTH child, this time with model LaNisha Cole, financial experts are now breaking down exactly how much they believe Nick’s paying his many baby mommas. Be prepared to be SHOCKED!

California practicing family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon, spoke to the US Sun about the 41-year-old’s financial responsibilities, explaining:

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines.”

AKA the more you make, the more you pay! She continued:

“If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents. Dad is clearly a public figure and makes a substantial income. The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad.”

Oookay, makes sense! But what kind of numbers are we talking about?? Goldie estimates Nick shells out…

$3 MILLION a year!

This isn’t even taking into account any additional funds, like paying for school or the house he just bought Abby De La Rosa! Yowza.

Of course, this amount isn’t being split evenly among all the baby mommas. Nick has eight other children, aside from his newest addition, Onyx Ice. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He is also dad to 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. She is expecting her third baby this fall. He’s also expecting another baby with Brittany Bell, with whom he shares Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Golden “Sagon,“ 5. Additionally, he recently welcomed son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. And he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, a son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December of 2021.

According to the legal expert, each mother is earning a different amount of child support based on the number of children they have. So for LaNisha (and any other woman who just has one child with him), she’s probably making $40,000 a month to care for her newborn girl. Mariah Carey is the only woman who Nick most likely doesn’t pay since she reportedly makes more money than him. In fact, she might be paying him child support!

Meanwhile, Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with her third child, probably earns “around $60,000 a month plus any other expenses added on.” Once she gives birth, she can likely expect an additional $20,000 a month. Abby’s getting a similar amount – since she also has two kids with one on the way (due on October 25 per TMZ). Goldie added:

“Abby was probably getting between $600,000 and $750,000 a year from him just in child support, then plus things he’s probably also paying for like school or child care- all of those extras. You add her upcoming third child in and that likely kicks her to making close to a cool million a year.”

A million a year?? Hot damn. What a way to become a millionaire. LOLz! Goldie teased:

“Having children is a great way of maintaining your lifestyle, I mean — it’s nice work if you can get it.”

These numbers are pretty crazy, but having multiple kids with the same mother actually works in Nick’s favor since he doesn’t have to pay as much child support for each additional kid. The expert continued:

“It’s almost like he’s getting a discount with Abby and Brittany having a third child.”

As we mentioned, the former talk show host also just bought Abby a new home (which isn’t calculated into this monthly sum), so he’s really pouring a lot of cash into her happiness!! Though this may be a strategic move…

“This man actually has the ability to have children with women who don’t litigate against him. He’s clearly been so generous with his finances and his income that he’s stopped them from going to the courthouse.”

But is this really a sustainable lifestyle? The lawyer doesn’t seem to think so — and not on a financial front:

“While Nick may very well be keeping his mothers and children financially stable, the hard part is being there for the children and parenting. I would like to see Nick do more of that.”

Wouldn’t we all! TBH, though, it’s pretty remarkable the Drumline alum hasn’t been met with any lawsuits at this point! It proves he’s willing to show up monetarily at the very least, Goldie continued:

“If any of these women ever wanted additional funds, my guess would be I guess he’s giving it to them because it’s cheaper to come to a resolution than to engage attorneys. It’s probably Nick’s strategy and a way to keep his financials out of the public eye. Otherwise, his dirty laundry would get exposed. This way, nobody knows what’s going on in these relationships. No pleadings get filed. And nobody knows anything.”

Whoa. Nick better slow down or he’s gonna run out of money!! We have to wonder if his unbalanced child support payments (and anything additional he’s forking over) is causing the rift between his baby mommas? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

