Surprise! Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child And First With Model LaNisha Cole!

It’s not false, though. And there’s nothing wrong with that either. Just surprising is all!!! The daytime TV host has been having babies left and right for the last few years, and now, he’s at it again! Just a few weeks after announcing he was expecting another baby with model Brittany Bell — with whom he already shares 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” — the TV host has surprisingly revealed he’s the daddy to yet another baby with a different partner!

On Wednesday night, the 41-year-old star announced he has now welcomed his NINTH child to the world! This one with model LaNisha Cole, making her a mom for the first time! Writing about the birth on Instagram, the Wild N’ Out alum explained himself to be “in Awe of the Devine [sic] Feminine.” Revealing that the two welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon this week, he shared:

“Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine [sic] Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

And the San Diego native added:

“We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

And he also addressed all the opinions the public has about his, um, prolific parental push. Cannon wrote:

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

He ended the message by praising Cole, too:

“@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”

You can see the full post along with a reel shot of the pair in the hospital with the newborn baby girl (below):

In the comments, fans were understandably shocked by the big, unexpected baby news! Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“Another one (in Dj khalid [sic] voice)” “Im confused at this point” “Lanisha is such a beautiful soul. Praying this all works out somehow” “At this point he should just copy and paste this caption and just change the name for the next kid” “And another one, just build a school & fill it up lol it’s getting old!” “You introduce a new baby every month” “This is crazy for real… but congrats or whatever” “This is a beautiful moment, no one should criticize or talk bad about anyone!! What you do is your business, just because your [sic] famous, doesn’t make it everyone else’s business too” “This was one of the biggest plot twist. I thought she was pregnant by her man if that was even her man”

Just so long as he's prepared to parent all of them — and never sleep again!

Nick has eight other children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He is also dad to 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. She is expecting her third baby this fall. Additionally, he recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks ago with model Bre Tiesi. And he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, a son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December of 2021.

That's a lot.

