Marisa Tomei Claims She Was Never Paid For Her Role In Pete Davidson’s Film The King Of Staten Island!

It has been nearly two years since The King of Staten Island was released, and one of the stars, Marisa Tomei, is apparently still waiting for her paycheck!

If you didn’t know, the semi-autobiographical movie pretty much follows Pete Davidson’s character trying to get his life together following the death of his father, recent changes in his life, and mental illness. Tomi played Margie Carlin – an ER nurse and a fictionalized version of the Saturday Night Live star’s mom. And in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Friday, the 57-year-old actress revealed that she actually never got paid for working on the hit dramedy back in 2020 and recently reached out to the 28-year-old comedian about the missing compensation. She said:

“I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you?’ In this age of transparency can we talk?”

Now, we have definitely heard of unequal pay between people in Hollywood but not getting paid for starring in a film? Never — especially for someone like Tomei, who has starred in major films like My Cousin Vinny and the most recent Spider-Man movies. Did anyone else have paycheck issues? Was there some sort of mixup with her paycheck? Is she going to get paid now? We have so many questions as to what happened here!

Well, it turns out the Academy Award winner may or may not be telling the truth…

A source close to Davidson told Page Six on Saturday that Tomei was supposedly paid BEFORE production ever started, explaining:

“Marisa Tomei was 100 percent paid for the movie. In fact, she was paid upfront, over a million dollars. She’s clearly confused.”

Hmm…

Pretty sure a million dollars would not entirely go unnoticed if it were in someone’s bank account! Nevertheless, Tomei told Rolling Stone that she had an amazing time on set even though she allegedly did not get paid:

“But despite that, I had a rollicking good time. [With director] Judd [Apatow’s] approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated. I’m with all these stand-up [comics]. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward.”

She also gushed about how Davidson is so f**king real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive,” adding:

“So he’s almost an irresistible combination. And he’s good-looking, even though I played … let’s just put the mom thing aside. Let’s, like, never mention that again.”

Hopefully, this matter gets resolved soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

