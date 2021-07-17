Colorado Father Found Guilty Of Murdering His Son Who Discovered Pics Of Him In Lingerie Eating From A Diaper

Justice has finally been served nearly a decade later…

On Friday, Mark Redwine was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse for the brutal slaying of his 13-year-old son after the child discovered lewd pictures of him wearing red lingerie and eating feces from a diaper. The long-awaited verdict comes nearly nine years after Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his dad’s home in Durango, Colorado.

In a 2017 indictment obtained by The Daily Beast, the pair seemingly had a tumultuous relationship — so much so that Dylan never wanted to stay with his father. He even asked to sleep over at his friend’s house before his death but was allegedly told no by Mark. Instead, Dylan had made plans to hang out with the friend but sadly never showed up. The 59-year-old first reported his son as a missing person in November 2012. However, investigators found evidence of Dylan’s blood throughout the home at the time. The indictment stated:

“Dylan Redwine’s blood was found in multiple locations of Mark Redwine’s living room, including the couch, the floor in front of the couch, the corner of the coffee table, on the floor beneath the rug, and a love seat. DNA testing showed that Dylan Redwine was the source of the blood on the love seat, and could not be eliminated as a contributor to the mixture found in the blood found on the couch, the floor in front of the couch, the corner of the coffee table, and the blood found beneath the rug.”

Mark’s girlfriend reportedly wrote off the evidence, claiming Dylan had sliced his finger a year before he vanished. Then, in 2013, some of his remains were found less than 10 miles from Mark’s home in a wooded area of La Plata County. According to The Daily Beast, a subsequent search of the house discovered “the presence of cadaver scent in various locations in the home” and on the clothing Mark wore when Dylan disappeared. Two years later, the teenager’s skull was unearthed by hikers about a mile and a half away from the first location.

While Mark’s defense team claimed that Dylan had been attacked by an animal, evidence was seemingly stacked against him. Witnesses saw Redwine driving an ATV down the same road where Dylan’s body had been found, just days before a search body went out to look for the boy. An examination of the skull also revealed that Dylan suffered blunt force trauma, likely inflicted by another human. Plus, there was the fact that Mark had a clear motive to kill his son.

Wow….

We are glad the family will finally be able to close this chapter. Mark reportedly has a sentencing date for October 8 and may face up to 48 years in prison.

