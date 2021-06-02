Mark Wahlberg's Friend & Wahlburgers Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun Dead At 54

On OG member of Mark Wahlberg’s entourage is gone.

Henry “Nacho” Laun passed away on Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital weeks after suffering a medical emergency, according to TMZ. The East Coast native was just 54 years old.

While his cause of death is unknown at this time, Henry was first found unconscious in his vehicle at a gas station while on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod last month. Since then, he’s been in the hospital on life support because he could not breathe on his own.

Related: Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20: ‘He Was Struggling With Some Things’

Family and doctors thought things might be looking up for the reality star as he began to show signs of improvement recently, but unfortunately, his condition only worsened this week. A source told the outlet Nacho’s attorney, James Neyman, expects a GoFundMe page will be set up to help the family cover funeral costs soon.

Nacho became a fan favorite on Wahlburgers for his big personality and extreme eating. He was also part of the original group of friends who inspired the hit HBO show Entourage. Mark has yet to comment on his friend’s passing. So sad.

Sending love to all those mourning this sudden loss.

R.I.P. Nacho…

[Image via A&E/YouTube/WENN/Instar]