Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20: 'He Was Struggling With Some Things'

Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded has died.

The young man, who was just 20 years old at the time of his death, was confirmed to have passed on Monday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to reporting by the Dallas Morning News.

According to the newspaper’s reporting, Lil Loaded — whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson — died at some point on Monday. County officials were not prepared to release a cause and manner of death, though social media posts from Robertson’s reported friends explicitly allege suicide was the cause.

Robertson had been signed to Epic Records previously, after his hit 6locc 6a6y unexpectedly went viral online in summer 2019, gaining more than 25 million views on YouTube. The song was eventually certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week, according to a post the proud rapper made on Instagram at the time.

Now, people connected to Lil Loaded are speaking out about his death, including Ashkan Mehryari, who was his lawyer. He called Lil Loaded’s death “very tragic,” and added that he didn’t see it coming. The attorney said:

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”

And Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with Robertson through his record label, also spoke out to the media, saying:

“This kid was on a great path. He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened.”



Per the Dallas Morning News, Robertson had been arrested just last year on murder charges regarding the shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker. But in February, the rapper had been indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter. He’d been free on bond and had been scheduled to go into court on a new hearing on Tuesday, according to Meyryari.

Friend and fellow performing artist Cyraq wrote a series of Instagram Stories messages on Monday that appear to tell more of what exactly happened to Lil Loaded. In a set of at least a half-dozen story updates regarding his deceased friend, Cyraq claimed suicide was the cause of death and blamed the whole thing on an alleged woman Robertson had apparently been involved with recently.

He wrote (below, advisory, explicit language):

“My n***a just killed himself cause his b**ch. I hate this hoe so much right now. That nihh told me inna studio last month somebody f**k his girl, he a kill em. This nihh ended this s**t behind his girl. He meant that s**t. Brudda I love you bih. We had plans… On my daughter, I know how you felt. I know you loved dat hoe more den anything. Den bro, I done met this nihh parents…I’m hurt. I wonder how they feel bro I love u bih damn.”



Here’s the full set of IG Stories from Cyraq alluding to suicide and the possibility of the issue involving a woman (below), though please be cognizant of NSFW language throughout:

Lil Loaded himself had previously posted what now appears to be a very cryptic message on his own Instagram Stories, too.

In the post that has since expired, the deceased rapper reportedly wrote, according to XXL (below):

“Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything, and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”



Rest in peace, Lil Loaded…

