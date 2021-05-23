Martin Bashir Apologizes To Harry & William Following Inquiry Into Princess Diana Interview: ‘I Never Wanted To Harm Diana’

Martin Bashir speaks out after an internal BBC investigation found he used “deceitful methods” to secure his famous interview with Princess Diana.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old journalist expressed how “deeply sorry” he was to Prince Harry and Prince William in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper. However, he doubled down on how he does not believe he hurt the late royal — something the estranged brothers hinted at in their scathing statements last week. The former news anchor explained:

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way, and I don’t believe we did. Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents. I can’t imagine what their family must feel each day.”

As you may know, Diana opened up for the first time about her failed marriage to Prince Charles, and rumors of infidelity in the controversial 1995 tell-all. It’s where we got the infamous line that there were “three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” At the time, everyone had been shocked the Princess of Wales spoke so candidly about the royal family. But there turned out to be some shadiness going on behind the scenes. A new inquiry into the interview found that Martin had actually used fake bank statements to manipulate the princess’ brother Earl Charles Spencer into introducing the writer to Diana.

Speaking with The Times, Bashir said that showing her sibling the forged documents “was wrong” and something he “deeply regrets.” The London native claimed, though, that it “had no bearing “ on his sit down. And when asked if could forgive himself, Martin also said:

“That’s a really difficult question because it was a serious error. I hope that people will allow me the opportunity to show that I am properly repentant of what happened.”

After the probe went public, William and Harry slammed the BBC and the press in general for their “unethical” practices. The former royal expressed at the time:

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her. But what saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge said that “the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.” However, Bashir denied the accusations made by the pair:

“I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions. The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair.”

You sure didn’t help though! What do U think about the latest message from Martin?

