Seems Like Matt Altman Is Really Trying To Erase This Domestic Violence Incident With His Wife!!

Matt Altman is speaking out following his wife’s arrest on felony domestic violence charges.

As we previously reported, Johanna Sicat Altman was arrested by police in Los Angeles after an alleged domestic disturbance incident earlier this month. The details of that incident were unclear at the time, and the fact that Johanna was facing felony domestic violence charges suggested either a history of related offenses, or an incident with significant injuries.

For his part, the reality TV star and real estate expert played down his wife’s arrest in comments to Page Six after the news broke. In that initial statement, he referenced the passing of Johanna’s father due to COVID-19, calling it “absolutely devastating to her” and the rest of the family. Sad as that is, its connection to the domestic violence arrest early in the month was unclear.

Now, Altman is back in the public eye with another statement about the incident. The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star spoke to People in new comments about the early August arrest. Interestingly, the comments were similar to those he made earlier to Page Six. In the new statement, which was published by the mag late on Thursday night, the reality TV star again spoke about the loss of Johanna’s father to COVID:

“Anyone who’s lost a father understands how you feel like your life has fallen apart, especially to COVID when it’s unexpected. The grieving process is a difficult one and doesn’t just happen overnight.”

Again, the COVID thing is awful. We really feel for his family. We’re just confused what it has to do with the domestic violence arrest? Thought at least in this statement — unlike the first one — Altman was more keen to make the connection with the “feel like your life has fallen apart” comment. Which, ugh. That’s absolutely awful.

As for him and Johanna specifically, the reality TV star added this quick word of appreciation to the mag:

“We’re all good. We appreciate everybody being concerned but [there is] nothing to worry about.”

The couple has been doing damage control on social media, too.

After news broke on Tuesday about her arrest, Johanna wrote in an Instagram post on her now-private account that she and her famous husband of five years were “only getting stronger” and that “ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything.”

For his part, Matt is also playing up the happy aspects of the family. The couple, who married in August of 2017, share three children together. On Thursday, he shared a new post on his IG account showing Johanna holding their 4-year-old daughter London and captioning it in part as “my two favorite girls,” as you can see (below):

Matt turned off comments on that post.

Whatever is going on, they are certainly trying to keep a happy public face on the whole situation. Wishing them healing!

