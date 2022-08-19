Man Arrested In Connection To The Murder Of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' 18-Year-Old Son

There is an update on the murder case of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ 18-year-old son…

As we previously reported, the beloved social media personality, known as Mama Tot, lost her son Randon Lee after he was shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, on June 24 in a drug deal gone wrong. During a press conference at the time, Detective Jason Hadaway explained the suspect got into the teen’s vehicle when one shot was suddenly fired. After the shooter left, Randon exited his car in an attempt to “escape” and crossed the road to another gas station. He was eventually found by first responders, who pronounced him dead on the scene.

Hadaway revealed there were “narcotics found in the vehicle,” adding that Ophelia’s son was seen “selling” marijuana to two people before the tragic incident occurred. The detective also noted that there were “a couple of suspects in mind.”

Now, one of the men allegedly involved in the murder of Randon has turned himself into the Mobile County Metro Jail after a murder warrant was issued on August 4. According to the jail’s website, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley was arrested and detained on “murder” charges in Alabama on Thursday. It is unclear if the suspect was the shooter or the getaway driver at this time.

Following the news, Ophelia took to TikTok to express how she was “grateful, but not happy” about the arrest of Reuben, saying:

“I’m getting hundreds of messages saying, ‘You must be so happy right now,” and I am not. I am not happy. In situations like this happen or other traumatic situations, I look at everything. … And when I seen that mugshot last night, I thought to myself, ‘My goodness, he’s just a baby. He’s just a baby.’ Then I’d seen comments from his teachers that said, ‘I taught him in highschool. He was a lovely young man.’ I bet he was. I bet he was. That just made me think in eleven seconds, he made the decision to just throw his life away.”

She continued:

“There is one thing he and my baby child had in common, and that was that they both have a mother that would do absolutely anything for them. I’m sure they had that in common. So remember this, there are now two families that are hurting. There’s two of us. Those parents shouldn’t suffer for something that their child did just as well as I shouldn’t suffer for anything that my children have done. … Neither one of our children should’ve been there that night. Neither one of them. … It’s going to be a long road to justice, and I hope it’s done right as it should. But there are two families hurt. Not just me.”

Wow. Despite going through such immense pain, Ophelia continues to have so much sympathy for everyone involved. She added in the comments that she would “appreciate for ppl to stop tagging” her in videos about the situation, saying she doesn’t “need to see it every 5” minutes. You can take a look at her entire video (below):

According to Fox 10 News, a judge denied a bond request for Reuben during a hearing on Friday morning. An arraignment for him is also scheduled for Tuesday. We’re sending best wishes to Ophelia and her family during this tough week.

[Image via Ophelia Nichols/Instagram, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office]