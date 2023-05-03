JoJo Siwa Explains How Childhood Fame Messed Up Her Sex Life!

JoJo Siwa is opening up about how her childhood stardom has affected her sex life.

Last month, the Dance Moms alum stopped by the We’re Having Gay Sex podcast to talk about, yes, as the title implies, gay sex. But really it’s a much bigger convo about growing up in the public eye, and where it’s landed her as a young adult trying to do adult things.

It turns out being famous at a young age can really affect your wild side. As far as her sex life, she explained that she only feels comfortable doing the deed in completely private places, unlike what she believes many other young adults are doing:

“I’ve only had sex in the privacy in my own room…or my own hotel room. I don’t know really what normal teenagers do, but I’m assuming — a bathroom stall — whatever. But because of who I am, I can’t do that.”

A bathroom stall?! LOLz! While we’re sure there are plenty of folks holding up the lines to bathrooms at clubs in LA and other places, there are also tons of young people who like to keep their privates just as private as she does.

Though her child celeb status does make her a special case. The 19-year-old added that it’s not JUST sex that she has to make specific accommodations for — but even something as simple as a date. She explained:

“It’s wacky. It’s weird, it’s confusing, it’s hard for me, it’s hard for the person I’m dating or talking to, because I can’t do things. How most people can go on a dinner date, I can’t go on a dinner date, normally. I can, but I have to call and say ‘I’m JoJo Siwa, can I have a private table in a private room?’ and it’s great.”

Yeah, we can imagine that getting old pretttttty fast. In 2021 JoJo came out as gay on Instagram, sporting a shirt that read, “Best Gay Cousin Ever.” Later that same year, she began dating Katie Mills, before breaking up and moving on with TikTok star Avery Cyrus in 2022.

As of now, the young star is single. But as she floats around the dating pool she’s finding things are trickier than she realized. Reflecting on how her upbringing has held her back when it comes to a more normal teen experience, she continued:

“People my age are just fresh out of their house, they’re freshly moved. I live at home, my parents live with me. I love it, we have a great relationship, and so I think I missed out on a lot. I graduated when I was 15, but I was homeschooled. My life was very different, and I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m very behind in the world of love. Because most people go to a freshman dance, and they go with a date, and then they go to homecoming with a different date. Then they go to prom 14 times, and then they go to prom at the other school, and then they have a summer fling and then they have their hookup in the car in the school parking lot.”

She added that she’s “never had any of that” and even feels like “an eighth grader in love land.” Sounds like JoJo sure has spent a lot of time thinking about all this! (And maybe been comparing her own situation unfavorably to the most adventurous among us!)

Awww. We’re sure it was even harder for her as she was struggling to discover her sexuality amid all the stardom! But it’s all about what she makes of it now!

On a wild note, the YouTube sensation added that she now has a no phones during sex rule after she once accidentally butt-dialed her dad! She revealed:

“It’s my third night with this partner. It’s really fun, I’m happy, I’m having the time of my life. Cut to the next day and my dad comes up to me and goes, ‘So you guys had fun last night. Last night you called me.’”

Oh noooooo!

ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE FUEL! Watch the full podcast (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

