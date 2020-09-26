Max Ehrich Says He Learned About The Demi Lovato Split ‘Through A Tabloid’ — Huh?!

We know that it was Demi Lovato who ultimately pulled the plug on her lightning-fast engagement to Max Ehrich, but was she so ready to finally cut him loose after all of those warning signs about his clout-chasing behavior that she actually forgot to give her ex the memo??

On Saturday, the 29-year-old soap opera star officially broke his silence on the big breakup news via his Instagram Story except, surprisingly enough, he’s claiming that he found out things were over with the Sorry singer “through a tabloid.” Wait, seriously dude??

In case you missed it, an inside source relayed a PR-driven yet relatively positive statement to People about the formerly engaged couple’s decision to part ways:

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

BTW, we saw right through that comment just like fans saw right through Max’s real intentions to ride the 28-year-old singer’s coattails to the top!

But Ehrich offered a different side to the story in a new series of posts, writing:

“Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid… While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

He signed off by saying, “God bless,” with the dove emoji, as seen in the screengrabs (below):

Ummm, OK. Is the Young and The Restless star trying to get some sympathy points with this statement? Because we’re fairly certain Lovatics aren’t giving them out these days — and especially not to him!

Honestly, we think it’s doubtful that Demi would go about ending things the way he claimed and it’s even more interesting to see him adopt this stance of making her look like the bad guy when he was seemingly trying to win back her affection just a few days ago! Ehrich posted and deleted an IG video of him singing a love song (lyrics included “I need your love”) and grinning to the camera, captioning it, “fight4u.”

Is he literally singing a different tune after his weak attempt went unnoticed? Lovato did share an upload the social media platform that same day looking cute as ever sans her engagement ring, and maybe that one stung a little too much? He did throw in a “God Bless” to his followers for good measure, so who knows.

It’ll be interesting to see if and how Demi responds to her ex’s claim. She might be better off letting him process this one on his own, cutting her losses, and starting fresh! A source previously shared how the pair’s relationship left a really bad taste in her mouth right after the honeymoon phase, anyway:

“In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

Perezcious readers, what do U think about Max’s approach to the breakup?

