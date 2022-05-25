Kourtney Kardashian DID Invite Scott Disick To Her Wedding 'Knowing' He 'Wouldn't Come'!

Scott Disick apparently had a chance to go to ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding — and turned it down?

The 38-year-old reality TV star famously spent this past weekend out at dinner with pal Rod Stewart and his fam, and then later at a bit more of a risqué locale, but it all could have been avoided had Lord Disick accepted the apparent invitation and jetted off to Portofino, Italy!

Related: Scott And Kendall Jenner Go IN On Each Other In ‘The Kardashians’! Yeesh!

According to a source who spoke to E! News about Kourt’s wedding weekend with hubby Travis Barker, Scott was indeed “extended an invite” to Castello Brown to ring in the couple’s love! The insider explained that Kravis clearly felt it best to give the Talentless founder a shot to show up if he wanted:

“Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn’t come. She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn’t be right having Scott there.”

Ah, so it’s the old non-invite invitation! Just to say they did!! Very sly, Kourt. It was a destination wedding, after all, with all the travel commitments that entails!

Of course, watching the Poosh founder fall head-over-heels in love with the Blink-182 drummer hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world for Scott. He’s had to manage coparenting the ex-couple’s children — 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign — while seeing his former flame truly live her best life with a new man.

And as we’ve previously reported, it’s not like Lord Disick was jonesin’ to be a part of the Italian event, anyway. Some previous sources indicated he wasn’t invited to the ceremony, while other insiders claimed he’d supposedly only show up if he was needed to film scenes for the fam’s Hulu series, The Kardashians!

Obviously, he wasn’t there, he never filmed scenes, and he stayed home to do his own thing, which included an El Lay restaurant outing early in the weekend and a skeezy NYC strip club visit later on. Whatever works?

Related: Scott Delivers Jaw-Dropping Commentary On Khloé Kardashian’s Body!

In the meantime, that same source is doubling down on something we’ve heard before: this whole process has been tough for the Flip It Like Disick alum.

The insider explained more:

“It’s definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it’s been easier for him to cope. It’s not as hurtful and he’s getting through it.”

Slowly but surely!

Perezcious readers will recall how earlier this month, in a streaming episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up to Khloé Kardashian about his initial reactions to watching Kourtney fall head-over-heels in love. He told the Revenge Body host at the time:

“I thought that they’d already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn’t crazy. Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I’d heard that, life would’ve been over for me.”

Interestingly, Scott took it a step further at the time, and even admitted to Khloé that he felt relief over Kourt’s new love:

“I kind of, in a selfish way, feel like a lot has been lifted off of me. I couldn’t do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He’s in for a lot of work. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything.”

Yeah, well, we wonder whether he still feels any relief now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U think about Kourt floating Scott an invite, supposedly knowing the whole time that he wouldn’t show up anyway?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]