Soccer Superstar Neymar's Pal Mc Kevin Dies After Reportedly Falling From Balcony To Escape Being Caught In Affair

What an awful situation…

A popular Brazilian DJ and a close friend of the international soccer superstar Neymar died this week after reportedly jumping from the fifth-floor balcony of a hotel room in Rio de Janeiro. According to news reports, he was allegedly tried to escape being caught in the midst of an affair.

Related: Former NFL QB & College Superstar Colt Brennan Dead From Overdose At 37

Per multiple Brazilian news outlets, Mc Kevin — who was just 23 years old at the time of this tragic incident — had allegedly been at a hotel in Rio with a model identified as Bianca Domingues. Marca reports that Mc Kevin, real name Kevin Nascimento Bueno, had been staying in room 502 with Domingues, “who he supposedly had sexual relations with.”

It’s unclear what exactly transpired, but according to O Globo and other local outlet, the DJ panicked as he was allegedly trying to avoid being caught with the other woman by his wife, Deolane Bezerra. In a sudden move to avoid getting found out, he is said to have jumped from the room’s balcony in a brazen attempt to land harmlessly down to the swimming pool below.

Horribly, he didn’t make it. Mc Kevin allegedly misjudged the distance and ended up landing poolside, sustaining fatal injures from the long fall.

OMG…

Now, O Globo reports the Rio police are investigating his death — and trying to determine motive in regarding whether he truly was trying to escape being caught having an affair.

The popular DJ’s fans and followers have been publicly mourning his loss for the last few days. On his official Instagram account, which boasts more than 10 million followers, a message remembering Kevin read (translated, below):

“Your voice will envelop and enchant the sky, your joy will keep the angels awake because it will never be forgotten! We thank all the messages of comfort and affection for our beloved. We ask for prayers and strength from everyone. Heaven welcomes you, Kevin!

So sad.

Related: COVID Victim Thought To Be Dead Wakes Up Minutes Before Her Cremation! OMG!

Here’s the full post (below):

Awful…

After news of the popular Brazilian performer’s death first broke worldwide, Neymar himself also took to social media to share his grief with a post referencing one of his late pal’s singles on a shirt:

And Bezerra (pictured above, inset) weighed in on Nascimento’s death, too.

Sharing an emotional post on Monday, the mourning wife painfully grieved her unexpected loss, and wrote in part (translated, below):

“Don’t leave me, you make me wait 33 years to be happy and you abandon me? It is not fair you will leave like this! It is not! It is not!”

Oof. Absolutely gut-wrenching…

Here is Bezerra’s full post:

Very sad.

The tragedy comes less than one month after Nascimento and Bezerra officially tied the knot.

Back on April 28, the late DJ posted this heartwarming set of pictures to his Instagram account, confirming that he got married and asking “God bless and enlighten my family” (below):

What tragic timing… Such a young life gone from this world in a flash — and far, far too soon.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via Mc Kevin/Instagram]