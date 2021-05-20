Wendy Williams Gives Update On Lymphedema Disease With SUPER Swollen Feet Pic!

Oof, this looks uncomfortable!

Wendy Williams got candid about the effects of her lymphedema, a health condition that results in swollen feet or arms due to fluid build-up, while sharing an update with fans. The talk show host wrote on Instagram Wednesday:

“My Dr Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable. Oh yes I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?!”

Always fashionable! But as you can see from the inset (above), her feet are shockingly swollen in the revealing pic! What a difficult thing to have to manage on a daily basis, and Wendy has been suffering from this since July 2019 when she was first diagnosed!

Luckily, along with the care of great doctors and special machines which massage her feet, the 56-year-old has been able to continue living her best life, even despite other health scares. See the full post (below)!

