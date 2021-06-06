OMG, Woman's Chicken From Jollibee Turns Out To Be A 'Deep Fried Towel'!

One Jollibee customer may never look at fast food the same way again after shockingly being served a “deep-fried towel.”

Alique Perez reportedly ordered the nightmare dish from the chain restaurant earlier this week while in the city of Taguig through a local food delivery service called Grab. After receiving the order, she had trouble slicing into what she thought was her son’s fried chicken meal at the time. The foodie finally succeeded in tearing open the crispy morsel with her hands only to discover a blue towel inside!

So gross!!! The momma shared the disgusting discovery on Facebook, writing:

“This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!? I really thought that the post complaining about weird stuff in their orders were just all made up now I know that it really happens! So disgusting and embarrassing.”

Thankfully, she found the towel before taking a bite into it! Alique went on to say how she gagged at the thought of how many other unknowing customers may have had their food cooked alongside the item. She explained:

“Having the same oil for how many hours after frying this FRIED TOWEL. The essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many chickenjoys are affected? We won’t know…”

Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

To be honest, the thought has us absolutely sick to our stomachs! Since posting the golden-battered mix-up, the post has received over 80,000 shares and 100,000 reactions. People immediately jumped into the comments section seemingly applaud by the not-so-finger-licking good bite, saying:

“That’s disgusting.” “This is actually a good case for a lawsuit. Your Health and other people’s health were compromised due to mishandling.” “I wonder how Jollibee will spin this.” “The batter must have been contaminated too when that towel was breaded. We will never know who got those potentially contaminated chickenjoys that day!”

Once the incident went viral, the company issued a statement and revealed it had closed down the location for three days while it investigated:

“This concerns the customer complaint on food ordered late evening of June 1 from a franchised store in Bonifacio Global City. We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation on the incident. It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store.”

The announcement continued:

“As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio — Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again. We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems.”

There has been no word on if the location reopened, but here’s hoping they got to the bottom of this food fiasco. In the meantime, we should all take note and double-check our chicken before consuming it. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

