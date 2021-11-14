Rock Band Brass Against’s Lead Singer Pees On Fan’s Face During Festival Performance

One lead singer of a rock band got a little too carried away during a live performance last week — as she pulled down her pants and peed on a fan’s face. Yep, you read that right.

The viral incident happened at the Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Thursday night. According to TMZ, Sophia Urista, the frontwoman for Brass Against, known for performing brass renditions of rock songs, had been performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s Wake Up. At one point, she then grabbed a water bottle and stated that the show would end with her relieving herself on someone once she finished it all. She said, per TheWrap:

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf**ker’s mouth.”

Related: The Rock Pees In Water Bottles During Workouts?!

Shockingly, the random guy was apparently down for it. A few minutes later, he joined the band onstage with an empty can attached to his forehead and laid down on the stage. Urista went on to straddle his head, drop her pants and urinate into the can. Well, she tried to do so at least. But that is not all…

Afterwards, the man scooped up some of the pee into his hands and tossed it at the crowd. Once the singer had her pants pulled back up, she walked over to him and yelled for security to get him immediately off the stage:

“Security, get him the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here, you’re done!”

Wow…

FYI, we will not be posting the video here because it is pretty graphic. You can go find the video on social media if you want to — but you won’t find it here. Following the onstage moment, the band apologized for the stunt and said they weren’t expecting that to happen at all, explaining on Twitter:

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

We’re pretty sure no one in that audience had expected to witness this happening onstage. Reactions to this wild situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Brass Against/YouTube]