McDonald’s Employee Dies After Being Shot In The Neck Over Cold French Fries

A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn was shot and killed this week after an argument broke out in the middle of the establishment over the temperature of some french fries.

According to WABC, 20-year-old Michael Morgan has been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon – and potentially faces upgraded charges soon – after he allegedly shot Matthew Webb. It all started when the fast food employee got into an argument at around 7 p.m. on Monday with a 40-year-old female customer, Lisa Fulmore, who complained her fries were cold. As the incident escalated, CBS reported that she allegedly called her son Michael on FaceTime and told him to “take care of the problem.”

When Michael arrived at the McDonald’s to confront Matthew, police say he pulled out a handgun and shot the worker once in the neck. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

All of this over french fries? Seriously…

Speaking with The New York Post, Lisa later detailed her side of the story and claimed that she had asked a woman behind the counter of McDonald’s to get her a fresh batch of fries since hers was cold. However, she soon realized that the worker only placed a couple of hot ones on top of the order instead:

“I asked her, ‘Why would you give me the same fries and just put one or two on top to make me think that you gave me new fries?’ She started laughing, and all of them started laughing, acting like it’s funny,’ I was like, ‘What’s funny? I paid for food, and I should get what I asked for.’ They laughed at me.”

Lisa then alleged that Matthew told her she had food in her teeth before she asked the manager to step out:

“Everybody started laughing again. This is when I was on the phone with my son. I was like, ‘They in this McDonald’s playing with me. My son said, ‘Come outside’ to the boy in the back.’”

While the mom claims her son left the area, she says approximately 10 minutes later Matthew “went looking for my son” and she heard a gunshot:

“The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot. I looked, and I seen a boy on the ground, and then I saw my son running the other way. I called 911, and then I sat there and waited. I don’t even know if my son did that. The only thing I know is that my son was arguing with the boy and the boy did go out looking for my son.”

Soon afterward, Morgan was taken into custody where prosecutors say he confessed during police questioning to not only shooting Matthew but also to killing a man named Kevin Holloman two years ago. What?! On Thursday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail for both cases. He is now due in court on August 8.

Per The New York Post, the district attorney said Camellia Dunlap was also charged with criminal weapon possession and possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the case after allegedly handing her boyfriend the gun moments before the shooting happened.

Our hearts go out to Matthew’s family following this tragedy.

[Image via CBS New York/YouTube]