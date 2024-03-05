Selena Gomez’s BF Benny Blanco Really Pissed Off Filipino People After Bashing Their Food!

Benny Blanco is in hot water after bashing a beloved Filipino fast food joint.

Last week, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend took to TikTok to share a stoned food review. That’s something followers of his page are probably familiar with. Off camera, he indulged in a little bit of marijuana, and then returned to the frame to try a fast food haul from Jollibee. He said he’d never tried it before, but that his stepmom is from the Philippines, so he grew up eating a “s**t load of Filipino foods.” But we guess he didn’t acquire the taste for popular establishment??

First, he criticized the chain’s “dry ass adobo rice,” which he said “tastes like butt.” He then went in for the Chicken Joy and gravy, but called the chicken itself “soggy as f**k.” He did, however, seem to like the pineapple juice.

Okay, so we’re one-for-three here so far.

Next, he tried the eatery’s Pinoy-style spaghetti, which he said “smells like f**king vomit.” After taking his first bite, he quickly spit it out and said it “ruined” his night. He exclaimed:

“Ew, Jollibee, ew.”

He passed on trying the “limp d**k” fries altogether, before going in for the mango pie — which he said was good, but not enough to justify going to Jollibee’s.

Wow, harsh criticism!!

In the comments, tons of Jollibee lovers rushed to send the music producer stern messages:

“You just made some enemies with that jollibee disrespect” “Not you disrespecting OUR jollibee” “The jollibee disrespect is wild. It’s sooo goood” “your literal review about Jollibee is my literal review of you” “Selena please go find new boyfriend!”

HA! And it looks like he caught on to the backlash, because the very next day, he tried Filipino food AGAIN — and completely changed his tune. In another TikTok, he tried Jollibee’s spicy chicken sandwich, which he says was recommended by a friend, and had nothing but excellent things to say:

“Holy f**k … Guys, I can’t believe I’m saying this. Not only is this sandwich so good, I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked. You could go there just for this.”

He said he heard that Jollibee locations in El Lay aren’t as good as they are in the Philippines or in New York. Then, he went on to try lumpia, longganisa, chicken inasal, and pansit from other highly rated Filipino eateries in the area. But fans weren’t sold on his switch up.

In the comments, they wrote things like:

“nope we’re done with you after Jollibee bye” “He knew he needed to redeem himself lol” “nahh.. bro trying to redeem himself or just being sarcastic” “Damage control” “It’s PR team worked FAST”

A ton of creators also took to the vid app to share their own reviews and praise as a definite dig to Benny’s cultural disrespect.

Thoughts?? Have YOU tried Jollibee? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Benny Blanco/TikTok]