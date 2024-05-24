Super Size Me Star Morgan Spurlock Dead At 53

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has died at just 53 years old.

The director and star of the megahit 2004 documentary Super Size Me passed away on Thursday in New York following complications from a battle with cancer. His brother Craig shared the difficult news on Friday, saying via People:

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Morgan leaves behind two sons, Laken and Kallen, whom he shared with ex-wives Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein, per the statement. He is also mourned by his parents, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

Most people will remember Morgan from his Super Size Me film, which saw him only eat meals at McDonald’s for a month while taking a closer look at the fast food industry. It was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. He later followed up with the sequel Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, plus films Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden and The Greatest Movie Ever Sold and a couple TV shows. He also directed the One Direction film This Is Us.

While he had many big accomplishments in the entertainment world, he has become a figure of controversy in the past few years. In 2017, he admitted to settling a sexual harassment allegation made by his assistant. He shared this in an essay amid the #MeToo movement, acknowledging he was “part of the problem.” The reaction to his confession was perhaps not the pat on the back he was expecting?

Later the content of his big hit came into question after he revealed in a 2019 interview he was now sober and trying to make amends for past behavior. It turned out he was abusing alcohol the entire time he was eating McDonald’s for every meal, calling into question the validity of his results.

Still, it’s undeniable the man could make an entertaining film, bringing more eyes than ever to an often underseen format — and likely changing how both viewers and filmmakers saw the art of the documentary forever.

We are sending love to his family and friends as they mourn this untimely death. R.I.P.

