Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Shows Husband’s First Meal After Years Of Debilitating Health Battle!

Oh, what a relief this must be!

Jonathan Bennett‘s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, has been struggling with a health condition that made him throw up after eating for most of his life — and he finally has a solution! The Mean Girls star shared an emotional video of his husband tearing up while eating an omelet and hash browns on Sunday, in which Jaymes expressed:

“Oh my God, babe. Is this what it’s like when you eat and it goes down? I’m emotional … I’m eating!”

Aw!

The actor explained in the caption that the 44-year-old struggled with a Schatzki ring, an extra band of tissue on the inside of his esophagus that can cause pain, burning pain, or make it hard to swallow because “your esophagus may become so narrow that food can’t pass through it to your stomach,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. Because of this, every time Jaymes tried to eat, he’d end up throwing up. Yikes. The Hallmark star detailed:

“This is the first time over the over 3,400 meals I’ve sat across from him where I didn’t feel like he was fighting for his life just to get through it.”

Wow. Thankfully, Jaymes just “got the procedure to open up his throat,” and the video showed him enjoying his “first meal” since the fix. It took “20 years” for Jaymes to get to the bottom of this medical situation, and they now hope sharing his story helps others find a solution faster. Check it out:

The singer later shared his own video, in which he called the pain he felt before the fix like a “volcano” inside his throat, forcing him to leave meals — even professional dinners — to vomit. How stressful!

The craziest part? The Celebrity Page host said the fix was pretty simple and only took a few minutes! If only he had known years ago!! He expressed:

“The reason I was so emotional in that video is because I didn’t know I could eat food and it would feel like that. I didn’t know that I could eat food and it would just go down, like I don’t remember there ever being a time in my life where I just ate food and it went down.”

That’s so long to suffer… Thank goodness he’s no longer dealing with this! Hear everything he had to say (below):

You can tell how happy he is now. Love that! We’re so glad he got help!

