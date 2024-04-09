Meek Mill Wants You To Know He's Definitely NOT GAY In Response To Those Diddy Rumors!

Meek Mill is hitting back at THOSE rumors!

Earlier this year, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ former music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a bombshell lawsuit against him for alleged sexual assault while working on his latest album from September 2022 to November 2023. The explosive lawsuit included all kinds of other allegations too — including claims the A-lister slept with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Many assumed this was in reference to Meek, who was born in Philadelphia and dated the Bang Bang artist from 2015 to 2017. So he wasn’t a random guess!

On Monday, the Dreams and Nightmares artist took to X (Twitter) to shut down the chatter. And to do so, he argued that it’s been “confusing” for his son Rihmeek! He shares the 12-year-old, along with another son, 15-year-old Murad, with Fahimah Raheem. He’s also dad to 4-year-old son Czar with Milan Rouge. Meek wrote:

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it”

Well, damn! He didn’t need to be so homophobic about it! It’s one thing to want to deny the allegations — it’s another to call rumors about being gay “sick”! Jeez. Regardless of the insensitivity, the upset artist only doubled down. He added in another tweet:

“How a n**** tryna clap another guy and say ‘a guy from Philadelphia did it too’ I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Meek has addressed the controversy. But he’s probably speaking out again now that Diddy has come under an even bigger spotlight amid a sex trafficking investigation after last month’s raids. Back when the lawsuit was first initially filed in February, Meek clapped back at the claims by arguing:

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol”

Once again, homophobic AF!! He continued:

“Yall see these rappers with gay styles they want that look … leave that too them I come from that gangsta s**t surviving in the jungle!”

Yeesh.

He also posted several NSFW posts about sleeping with women “twice a day.” You know, just to make it clear how straight he really is. He continued:

“P***y don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p***y do it for meeeeee I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol”

Yeah… ’cause it’s always convincing when you have to double down like this just to prove a point! Hmmm.

FWIW, Lil Rod’s lawsuit isn’t the only time Puff Daddy’s been accused of being gay. His former bodyguard Gene Deal also suggested as much in an interview with The Art of Dialogue last year, though he did not make any mention of Meek. But with more allegations coming out, the s**t surrounding P Diddy these days clearly has his friends and associates riled up! Thoughts on Meek’s reaction to the rumors? Sound OFF (below)!

