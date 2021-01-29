Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engaged?! See The Sparkling Evidence!!

We’ve been shipping Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as the ultimate OTP ever since their romance began, and it looks like they’ve finally taken a very big step in their relationship!

That’s right, y’all. It appears the dynamic duo are ENGAGED!

The source is MGK himself, who (purposely?) showed off bling on both their ring fingers on his Instagram Stories Thursday. While showing himself in between rehearsals for his upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live, the musician caught an up close shot of his left hand, revealing that he was wearing a very thin band on THAT finger.

As the clip continued, the camera panned to Megan, who was sitting several feet away talking to someone off screen. As the Jennifer’s Body star moved her hands around while conversing, a quick sparkle of bling could be seen on her left ring finger, too!

See for yourself (below)!

Whoa!

So what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are these two engaged or what? If so, we’re sure they’ll make an official announcement soon!

[Image via Instagram.]