Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have 'Done Every Form Of Therapy That Exists' Following His Near Suicide Attempt

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Megan Fox is opening up more about that near-fateful night back in 2020 involving her now-fiancée Machine Gun Kelly.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Kelly’s new Hulu doc Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink details one of the most challenging moments in the rock star’s life. It came in July 2020, shortly after MGK’s father died, when the musician nearly acted out on terrifying suicidal thoughts while on the phone with the Transformers actress.

Related: Brian Austin Green Talks About Going To Therapy After Megan Fox Divorce

On Monday night, the new Hulu documentary premiered — and both MGK and Fox were on hand to give their thoughts about the production itself, as well as some of the serious topics that it covered.

Speaking out about her beloved fiancé, whose real name is Colson Baker, Megan explained that the duo has put in quite a bit of work on themselves both as a couple and individually. Revealing some of the details to ET during the Monday night red carpet premiere of the doc, the 36-year-old actress explained the aftermath of the suicide scare:

“We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one. Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”

Wow.

That sounds like a lot, for sure. Thankfully, these two loved ones have the resources and wherewithal to go through that process.

Megan continued on from there, too, adding:

“And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

And we hope they can continue to do that together and remain in a healthy place!

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Is More Of A ‘Bridezilla’ Than Megan Fox?!?

At one point in the documentary, MGK explains that his near-death moment back in 2020 made him realize the importance of quelling his substance abuse issues once and for all — for the benefit of Fox, as well as for his daughter, Casie.

In the film, Kelly doesn’t specify which drugs he’s referring to, but he says:

“I was like, ‘I need to kick the drugs for real this time.'”

And he gushes about his love for Megan in the film, too.

At one point, he says she “became the sun” to him following the suicide scare:

“That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school… the passion between us is just otherworldly.”

Definitely seems powerful!

Oof. That whole near-suicide situation and the aftermath throughout 2020 was really serious. Mental health is no joke!!

We just hope things are going as well as they appear to be for the couple now!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]