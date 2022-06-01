Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are In The 'Final Stages' Of Planning Their 'Punk Rock' Wedding -- Despite 'Fighting' Rumors

Well, this has taken a 180!

Just after we learned Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been “fighting” constantly, new reports about their wedding preparations are coming to light, making it seem like maybe things are still on track??

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, a source explained the engaged couple is in the “final stages” of planning their nuptials — and the whole thing is going to be very “dark” and “sexy” like their own love story!

The insider shared:

“They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration. They’re planning things together as one and looking forward to starting a new chapter together and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together.”

Perhaps shedding some light on those fighting rumors, the confidant added:

“Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic and sexy and that’s how they want their wedding celebration to be.”

Intense as in confrontational? Maybe that explains this! As we reported, earlier this week, a source told The Sun that friends are worried about the Transformers star’s romance with MGK, saying:

“They had a good time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding and looked super cute. But friends are worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other’s nerves.”

Not something you want to hear about an engaged couple! As a refresher, the songwriter, born Colson Baker, popped the question in January after they first linked up romantically in 2020. So, things have moved fairly quickly!

Their issues seem to revolve around the rapper’s behavior, the confidant continued:

“They had an amazing relationship for the first year but now Megan often feels she is dealing with a grown-up child. He can also be prone to jealousy whenever she talks to other men.”

Pregnancy speculation hasn’t been helping either. While performing his track Twin Flame last month at the Billboard Music Awards, the musician dedicated the song to his “wife” and “unborn child.” Ahead of the performance, Megan told ET on the red carpet:

“There’s like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and f**k up this eyeliner.”

They never addressed the pregnancy speculation, but it sounds like it pushed some buttons. Though maybe all this apparent fighting isn’t a deal-breaker for this couple if they’re still moving full speed ahead toward the aisle? What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]