Megan Fox Has The BEST Response To Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Lookalike Comparison & All The Controversy!

Megan Fox is FINALLY sharing her two cents on that Love Is Blind lookalike drama!

While speaking with E! News‘ The Rundown at the 2024 Revolve Festival on Saturday, the Jennifer’s Body actress opened up about Netflix personality Chelsea Blackwell, who was roasted after claiming people often tell her she looks like Fox.

The comment came out in the pods when the flight attendant was trying to win over her future fiancé (turned ex) Jimmy Presnell. But once they met in person, he admitted that he didn’t think she looked like the famous model at all! Chelsea was then slammed by the internet for the comparison — something the Transformers star doesn’t support one bit!

Discussing the controversy, Megan revealed that she wasn’t aware of the drama at first — but it quickly got back to her:

“I’ve never had more people text me about something because I don’t really watch TV very much. But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.'”

LOLz! While it’s unclear if the 37-year-old ever privately contacted the reality star, Megan clapped back at all the hate the North Carolina native received, saying:

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied.”

She added:

“I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

But does she believe the doppelgänger claims?!? Yes — well… sorta! She said very specifically:

“I did see a picture of her. … A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.”

Doubling down on the seriousness of the online bullying, the poet added:

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Whoa! Such a girl’s girl! And a truly kind response considering Megan never actually revealed what she thinks about the comparison — just that she believes it’s been made! Good of her to finally speak out about it, though, as this will hopefully shut down the controversy for good. See her react to the drama (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

