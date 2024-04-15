Justin Bieber Gave Jaden Smith A Big Kiss At Coachella -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Justin Bieber ain’t afraid to show his love for longtime friend Jaden Smith.

Over the weekend, the besties reunited at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. In a video that’s since gone viral, Jaden, 25, approached his pal Justin and hugged him tight from behind. Confused at first, the Peaches crooner turned around and realized who it was! From there, J.B. gave Jaden a big ol’ smooch on the cheek as Will and Jada Smith’s son wrapped his arm around the 30-year-old. Awww!

After their reunion, the two carried on into a conversation with the rest of the group Justin had been standing with at the time. Watch (below):

In the comments, fans have had varying takes on the loved-up reunion:

“Who did a double take at this video??” “Hollywood is a weird place man” “Ion know, but I feel like he could’ve hugged him without that lil wiggle.” “Will Smith come get yo son he out here doing way too much”

But amid some pretty toxic comments, fans for the most part defended the interaction:

“They’ve known each other since they were kids. Get over it” “Justin knew that was Jaden, that’s why he didn’t flinch. That’s his lil brother.” “From the comments it seems the only time we feel men are ‘real men’ is when they’re shooting at each other and violent.” “I honestly feel nothing is wrong with this they are friends guys play like this all the time literally” “How free spirited they are individually. And the sense of humor they share… I don’t see nothing awkward or wrong about it … y’all be too judgmental.. let ppl LIVE …”

The pair became friends years ago when they collaborated on Justin’s 2010 song Never Say Never. So, we get that they are totally cool with each other! But do U think this kiss was a big deal?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know your takes on the interaction in the comments down below!

[Images via Justin Bieber & Adult Swim/YouTube]