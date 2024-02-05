Ben Affleck Asks J.Lo For Permission To Brand Himself 'B.Lo' In New Sad Affleck Dunkin’ Ad! WATCH!

Ben Affleck wants to be a pop star just like his wife — at least that’s the premise of the new self-effacing Sad Affleck ads!

During the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, a new Dunkin’ commercial starring the coffee shop’s number one customer dropped, and it gave us some hilarious insight into his next big career move.

It opened with the Air director poking fun at his famously sad expression at last year’s Grammys. With a Dunkin’ coffee in hand, he watched a news broadcast showing a pic of him and wife Jennifer Lopez at the musical awards show with the caption:

“The boredest man in the world”

Ha!

He mumbled to himself, “He’s bored? No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?” referring to life as a pop star. He then called the Can’t Get Enough singer pitching himself as the world’s next musical icon:

“What’s going on, baby? I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh. I had come up with some, like, beats and then you were like, ‘You should put that on the record.’”

If it were that easy, everybody would do it! LOLz! He then asked the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer what she thought of a stage name reminiscent of her own:

“I even have, like, a persona, like J.Lo, or, like, B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”

LOLz! He’s trying to rip off his honey’s vibe!

Jennifer, though never seen or heard in the ad, was too busy to help out poor ol’ Ben — so he instead enlisted the help of Charli D’Amelio! Watch the full ad (below):

Hilarious! Ben, you’re an amazing movie star and director! No need to switch career lanes!

