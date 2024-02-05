Travis Scott FLIPS OUT On Stage After Grammys Loss -- WATCH!

Travis Scott is apparently pissed off he didn’t win a Grammy! And he let everyone know it on Sunday night!

The rapper was up for for Best Rap Album for his record Utopia, his 10th nomination. And despite many thinking he’d finally take home a gold-plated gramophone, he lost yet again… this time to Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike. Pouring salt on the wound, Trav then had to get on stage and perform — despite losing earlier in the night! Oof! Never good scheduling tbh…

Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy seemingly channeled all his anger into the performance since he switched up the lyrics to his song FE!N with Playboi Carti, screaming at one point:

“They slept on me 10 times!”

Damn!

He obviously didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to figure out what he was getting at considering the time and place of the lyric change. Also? The 32-year-old then started picking up foldable chairs and smashing them to pieces! It’s unclear whether the outburst was scripted or if this unhinged rock star behavior was due to the L. Either way, he sure showed The Recording Academy what he thought of their decision! Take a look (below):

Travis Scott destroying his set at the Grammys while Playboi Carti performs in a mask at the back like a supervillain ????pic.twitter.com/ZcGmP0meyd — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 5, 2024

It’s obviously an honor to perform at the Grammys, but it looks like he would’ve preferred a win! Do YOU think he was really that angry? Or is it all part of the show? Sound OFF (below)!

