Nick Cannon's Godly Followers Are PISSED After He Spoofs Christian Mingle Commercial: 'I Love Jesus & Vagina'

Nick Cannon just loves Jesus and vagina, OK?

Don’t get mad at us! We didn’t say that!! It’s literally what he said about himself in a new clip posted to his Instagram account!! And while the video may be his attempt at humor via a satirical ad, it left some of his followers VERY angry!

On Saturday, the 42-year-old proud papa took to his IG account to post a video ahead of Valentine’s Day. The clip is a phony Christian Mingle ad spoofing the religious dating service. In it, Cannon very openly makes fun of himself with cracks about his proclivity to procreate in light of the dozen children he shares with six baby mommas. But the fake commercial also takes aim at God, followers say — and they’re very displeased about that!

In the IG post, the Wild’N Out star begins by writing in the caption that he’s “trying something new this Valentine’s Day.” In the vid, then, he jokes about what he’s looking for in the romantic holiday:

“This year … I’m seeking womens. Multiple. Plurals. Womens!”

The Masked Singer host plays the piano while on screen for the vid. He lays the romance on thick, too, with an immaculate white suit.

As he sets up the sexy vibe, he quips about how he must “spread [his] seed.” Referencing Genesis 1:28, a verse which infamously demands Jesus’ followers “be fruitful and multiply,” Cannon says:

“I’m just following the word. It’s in the Bible, baby!”

OMG…

As a fake director keeps yelling “cut!” off camera every time Nick f**ks up, the All That alum continues taking religious-themed digs. While pretending to fill out his Christian Mingle profile, Cannon jokes about using the screenname “Goliath.” Next, he plays coy when asked to write in his “marital status.” Then, when the profile asks about his occupation, he yells:

“Driving that d**k!”

Ohhhh, no. Nick… just because it’s true doesn’t mean you should say it out loud!! LOLz!! Later, the former daytime TV host makes his personal preferences very clear:

“I love Jesus and vagina.”

And when the director calls cut again, the star sarcastically adds:

“I can’t say that?”

Oh, Jesus. LITERALLY!! Ha!

You can watch the funny skit (below):

Pretty good, right?!

Say what you will about Nick’s unfailing fatherhood focus, but it is clear he has always been able to laugh at himself even while being, umm, fruitful. So we’ve gotta give him credit for that, we suppose!

But…

Not everybody wanted to give him credit! In fact, Nick’s IG followers were VERY divided about this video veering into the realm of religion. Some got the joke immediately and loved it. Others felt it was blasphemous for him to be bringing God into his baby daddy drama! Uh-oh!!

You can see many of the thousands of IG follower reactions from Nick’s Christian Mingle wisecrack (below):

“This ain’t no joking matter.” “You need to stay home and go to bed on VDay” “Boy you don’t need to mingle nothin damn else” “God don’t like mockery. Your blessings are about to be gone. Don’t play with him.” “Nick about to have 20 kids due in November” “Ur name need to be DaRealAbraham” “Skip Valentine’s Day Nick just skip it… this day isn’t for you” “Bruh you wrong for mocking God! And all who’s laughing are participating in the mockery of Jesus!” “Stop playing with God nick you know better son” “Y’all need to relax smh At the end of the day Nick is a comedian” “I know you ain’t mocking the Word of God. … Stop this blasphemy!”

Wow! Definitely a mixed group of thoughts there.

What about U, tho, Perezcious readers? Do you appreciate the humor here since Nick has approximately 497 kids — Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and the late Zen and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott — and isn’t bashful about needling himself over it?! Or do U think he took it a step too far by making light of religion, which many people very obviously hold so dearly??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on all this down in the comments (below)!!

