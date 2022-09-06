Smash Actress Megan Hilty Loses Sister, Brother-In-Law, & Niece In Washington State Plane Crash

Megan Hilty just suffered the unthinkable.

In a Sunday plane crash, which took place on the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, Washington, the Smash actress’ sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy tragically lost their lives. The family made up three of nine total passengers aboard the floatplane when it mysteriously crashed. Lauren was reportedly pregnant with their second child.

Absolutely heartbreaking…

Related: Video Shows The Moment Kiely Rodni’s Body Was Found

A search party began shortly after the incident before being suspended Monday — as of now only one body has been recovered, but investigation into what exactly caused the crash is ongoing. Ross’ family later spoke to King 5, to explain:

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable.”

Megan’s brother-in-law notably owned Ross Andrew Wineries since 1999. The Washington State Wine Commission shared their condolences, noting:

“Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed.”

Rest in peace to the beautiful family gone too soon. Our thoughts are with the Hiltys and the Mickels.

[Images via Fox 13 Seattle & TUNE — Musical Moments/YouTube]