Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Made THESE Four Demands For TV Networks Airing Explosive Tell-All Interview

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

After years of intense media scrutiny, it comes as no surprise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to control the narrative surrounding their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on their terms — starting with an iron-clad list of demands for TV networks.

On Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered some astonishing revelations, such as the reason why the couple ultimately decided to leave their roles as senior members to the deep racism within the royal family, and so much more. And boy, they did not hold back at all during the hours-long tell-all. In it, the pair also discussed how the British press had mistreated them over the years. Does anyone else remember the avocado coverage difference between sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan? However, Oprah and the former actress specifically detailed how the negative coverage of Meghan pushed her towards thoughts of suicide.

Related: Internet Reacts To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Bombshell Oprah Interview

As you may have heard, Meghan revealed in the special that she eventually “couldn’t be left alone” and told her husband she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” In the interview, the Suits alum detailed how she thought ending her life “was better for everyone” at the time. She then claimed that the Buckingham Palace HR department denied her plea to find help and treatment because she wasn’t a “paid employee.”

“I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

So, as we said before, it does NOT shock us that they had some requests before releasing everything to the world after what had happened to them. Oh yeah, and also so things wouldn’t get twisted up at all.

Now, according to a report from The Australian, the twosome told broadcasters around the world, who planned to air their CBS interview, that they had to agree to four conditions first.

One demand of Meghan and Harry’s was that the talk would not be edited in any way. The second forbade any changes to a series of pre-approved and sent ads. Thirdly, any outlets airing the sit-down weren’t allowed to edit the synopsis that was given for program guides. And the fourth rule stated that broadcasters were only allowed to use approved still images supplied to promote the explosive interview.

Wow.

Anyone else curious as to the network heads’ reactions to the list? Either way, we are sure they didn’t hesitate to join in the reported massive bidding war over the rights to air the historic interview, especially not after the truth tea that was spilled.

Okay, Perezcious readers, what do you think about Meghan and Harry’s list of demands? Too much or not enough? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]