Prince William's Friends Don't Think There's ANY Hope For His Relationship With Prince Harry -- Here's Why!

Uh oh. Things are apparently really bad between these brothers — and this is coming from some of their friends!

If you’ve been holding out hope that Prince William and Prince Harry might someday truly reconcile after months of bad blood, it seems time to let those dreams go. Friends of the Duke of Cambridge spoke with DailyMail.com on Friday to give a candid update on the brother’s broken bond, and it’s not sounding good.

According to one friend, William is straight-up “mourning” the loss of his relationship with Harry! And because so much has happened to tear them apart, friends say there’s “little chance” they’ll ever repair their relationship following this ongoing rift!

Speaking to the outlet, one insider revealed that things are still at “rock bottom” between the siblings, saying:

“He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done.”

While the 39-year-old still has a lot of love for his stateside bro, it’s unlikely he’ll ever be able to forgive and forget, the source continued:

“He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line.”

When pressed further about the brother’s chances of reconciling in the future, one friend mused:

“That’s a hard question to answer. The truth is they have got to find some common ground again at some point.”

Common ground?! Have they really grown that far apart? If their children can’t even bring them together, it’s hard to imagine what will at this point. The friend agrees, insisting that William’s trust has been broken irreparably:

“[But] William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because they don’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match. He sees how upset his father [Prince Charles] has been by it all, and it hurts. William is absolutely allergic to drama but Harry has ensured that their family laundry is being aired on a global scale.”

The dad of three is also still angry his wife, Kate Middleton, was “massively disrespected” and thrown into the spotlight during Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. In the conversation, Meghan claimed that it was actually Kate who had made her cry ahead of her wedding — not the other way around. A confidant explained:

“Despite much provocation, both William and Catherine have tried to keep the peace more than anyone will ever realise.”

Interestingly, some members of William’s inner circle claim he’s still “protective” of his little brother and will “keep the door open to him for ever.” They even think things might not have gone so haywire had they not been burdened with so much responsibility as royals:

“Harry always had concerns about life within the Royal Family and in hindsight the pressure that was put on him and William by living and working together as some sort of dynamic duo put massive strain on their relationship. They had no room to breathe.”

That could certainly add tension…

Yet again, though, the Suits alum is taking most of the blame for pulling Harry away from his family, the insider insisted:

“But Meghan complicated it. He [Harry] got drawn into a space where he was encouraged to think he was a victim and had to flee. Harry had to pick a side – and there was only one side he was ever going to choose.”

Despite all of this, the confidant seems positive they’ll eventually figure things out, concluding:

“But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things. They were too close and have been through too much together for that to happen.”

Huh. Very different takes on the situation. It seems William’s friends are just as confused about the brothers’ future as the rest of us! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

